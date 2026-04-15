SWAT situation underway in Dolton

The Brief Police are responding to an active standoff involving a suspect tied to a domestic-related shooting. The individual is barricaded inside a vehicle as SWAT works to resolve the situation. Residents are being urged to avoid the area and shelter in place.



SWAT and police in Dolton are responding to an active standoff involving a person wanted in connection with a domestic-related shooting earlier Wednesday in the south suburb.

What we know:

Police said the suspect is barricaded inside a vehicle in the rear of the 14800 block of Wabash Avenue and is refusing to exit.

SWAT and other specialized units were called to the scene.

Village officials said there is a heavy police presence in the area and urged residents to avoid the vicinity and remain indoors as a precaution.

What we don't know:

No further information about injuries or arrests were immediately available. It was not clear where or when the initial shooting took place.