Taco Bell to remove 9 items from menu

It's sadly time to say goodbye to some old friends.

By "old friends," we mean items on the Taco Bell menu. The company recently announced that they would be removing nine items from their menu, including some surprising dishes.

In an attempt to "declutter" their menu, Taco Bell is focusing on their best sellers and most popular combos, Nation's Restaurant News reports. The company also reorganized the combo menu in a similar attempt to prioritize the most popular selections.

The Cool Ranch and Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos will be leaving the menu when the new menu takes effect on September 12, according to a blog post on Taco Bell's website. The regular Doritos Locos Taco will remain.

The other items leaving are the Beefy Mini Quesadilla, the Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller, the Double Decker Taco, the Double Tostada, the Power Menu Burrito, the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito and the chips and salsa.

