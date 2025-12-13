Chicago crime: Man sexually assaulted woman with disability in the Loop, CPD says

The Brief A man was charged with allegedly sexually assaulting and battering a woman with a disability in the Loop. Rasheed Griffin was arrested hours later and is scheduled for a detention hearing on Saturday.



A man was arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting and battering a woman with a disability in Chicago’s Loop this week.

What we know:

Rasheed Griffin, 23, of Calumet City, was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery, and aggravated battery of a person with a disability, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Rasheed Griffin (Chicago Police Department)

Griffin was arrested on Thursday in the 100 block of W. Lake Street after he was identified as the suspect who, hours earlier, allegedly sexually assaulted and battered the victim. The incident happened in the 200 block of S. State Street, police said.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.