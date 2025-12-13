Chicago crime: Teen stabbed man on NW Side, police say

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with allegedly stabbing a man on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Friday morning.

What we know:

The juvenile was charged with aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department. He was arrested in the 6400 block of W. Belle Plaine Avenue around 9:30 am.

The incident happened in the 6400 block of W. Irving Park Road in the Dunning neighborhood less than an hour earlier.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the stabbing were not disclosed. The victim's condition was unclear.