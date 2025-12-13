Chicago man to remain in custody after Downers Grove North break-in, robbery attempt: prosecutors

The Brief A Chicago man is accused of breaking into Downers Grove North High School and attempting to rob a maintenance worker. A judge ordered him held ahead of trial on burglary, attempted robbery and aggravated battery charges. Authorities say the worker was able to call 911, and the suspect left the building after being confronted by another employee.



A Chicago man will remain in custody ahead of trial after authorities say he broke into Downers Grove North High School overnight and tried to rob an employee who was cleaning the building.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Deon McLaughlin, 56, is charged with burglary in a school, attempted robbery and aggravated battery to a school employee.

Police were called to the high school on Wednesday at around 1:42 a.m. A worker told officers she had been cleaning near the front entrance minutes earlier when she heard a loud noise come from the school’s alumni room. She then saw a man, later identified as McLaughlin, leave the room and approach her.

Authorities say McLaughlin demanded money, put his hands on the back of her neck and walked her through the hallways while insisting she take him to "where the money is." While being led through the school, the employee was able to dial 911.

The two then encountered a coworker who confronted McLaughlin, prompting him to leave the building, prosecutors said.

Deon McLaughlin | Provided

Investigators later determined that a window had been forced open around 11:57 p.m., allowing McLaughlin to enter the building. Police identified him as a suspect and the Chicago Police Department arrested him two days later on the city's West Side.

What they're saying:

In a statement, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said, "It is alleged that in the middle of the night, Mr. McLaughlin broke into Downer Grove North High School, accosted an overnight worker who was just trying to make a living and physically forced her to search the school for money. Mr. McLaughlin’s alleged actions not only terrorized an innocent woman but also victimized the entire community."

Dig deeper:

Berlin noted McLaughlin had been charged in another case less than a month earlier, involving allegations of aggravated battery to a victim over 60, unlawful restraint and criminal trespass to a home. Those offenses were not detainable under the SAFE-T Act, he said.

"The allegations that Mr. Laughlin allegedly committed additional serious felony offenses while on pre-trial release further illustrates what I have been saying for quite some time that the State’s Safe-T-Act needs to be amended to give judges more discretion for certain offenses at a defendant’s First Appearance Court hearing and that Judges, not the legislature, are in the best position to decide whether a defendant should be detained pre-trial," he said.

What's next:

McLaughlin’s next court date is set for Jan. 5, 2026.

Because of his background, prosecutors said the felony burglary charge carries a possible Class X sentence of six to 30 years if he’s convicted.