Taste of Orland Park goes on as scheduled despite spike in COVID-19 cases in the state

The Taste of Orland Park is still going on despite the coronavirus pandemic and positive cases increasing in the state.

Orland Park has also seen a spike in cases this month, but that is not stopping the three day festival.

“We’ve had people die from the coronavirus,” said Orland Park resident Bill Grochowski.

Bill has lived in Orland Park for 35 years. He says life must go on even during this pandemic.



“You don’t enjoy life and stay in your house. You’re going to kill yourself just worried about getting coronavirus,” said Grochowski.

Throughout the festival, there are hand sanitizing and hand washing stations set up, and capacity is capped at 20 percent.

"We will be tracking people coming in and out to make sure capacity doesn't go beyond 2,000 to 2,400,” said Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau.

The mayor says there's no masks ordinance in Orland Park and they aren't required.