Season 2 of 'Ted Lasso' premieres on Friday

After racking up an astonishing 20 Emmy nominations, the popular series "Ted Lasso" is gearing up to return for a highly anticipated second season.

The series stars SNL alum Jason Sudeikis, an American football coach who starts coaching a British soccer team – with hilarious and heartwarming results.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Jason and the rest of the cast about how the heartwarming series has changed their own lives and made them all want to be better people.

"I don’t like it," Sudeikis said, "when a guy who is ignorant but then arrogant. That’s a tough cocktail to swallow. But when you meet someone ignorant and curious, that is how I would pitch the show.

"And yet, I lost touch with that within my own head, heart and soul."

The new season of "Ted Lasso" premieres on Apple TV on Friday.

