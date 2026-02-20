Teen arrested weeks after two other boys robbed at gunpoint in Chicago

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was arrested this week in connection with a January armed robbery. Police say two teens, ages 13 and 14, were robbed at gunpoint in Englewood. The suspect faces five felony counts.



A 15-year-old boy has been charged with multiple felonies weeks after allegedly robbing two younger teens at gunpoint on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Police said the 15-year-old was arrested at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

He was identified as one of the suspects who took property at gunpoint from a 13-year-old boy and 14-year-old boy around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 21 in the 6900 block of South Normal Boulevard, also in Englewood.

The 15-year-old was charged with two felony counts of robbery while armed with a firearm and three felony counts of intimidation involving physical harm.

Police said no further information was immediately available.