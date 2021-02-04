Teen boy charged with fatal shooting at Morse Red Line station

A 17-year-old boy was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in September at the Morse Red Line station in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The boy, who was not named because he is a minor, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Thursday in West Rogers Park and charged with first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

He is accused of gunning down Joel Jenkins, of South Shore, about 6:10 p.m. Sept. 15 while Jenkins stood inside the Morse Red Line station, 1358 W. Morse Ave. Police said the shooter fired shots from a passing vehicle.

He will appear in bond court Friday.