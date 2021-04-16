Teen boy fatally shot in Lawndale business that left another hurt

A teenage boy was killed and woman wounded when a person opened fire inside a business Friday in Lawndale.

About 7 p.m., a person entered the business in the 3600 block of West 16th Street and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

The 18-year-old boy was struck in the chest and face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released his name.

The woman, 44, was shot in the shoulder and back and was taken in good condition to the same hospital, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.