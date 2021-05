A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday in University Village on the Near West Side.

About 9:55 p.m., he was standing on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, when he heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the right side of the body and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.