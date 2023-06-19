Teen battling brain cancer signs honorary Chicago White Sox contract

A 14-year-old local boy signed an honorary one-day contract with the Chicago White Sox for Monday night.

Brady Nelson, who is battling glioblastoma – an aggressive form of brain cancer – often wears his uniform at radiation and chemotherapy appointments so he can go straight to baseball practice for Norwood Park after treatment.

He is scheduled for neurosurgery in the days following his White Sox experience.

On Monday night, Nelson got to throw out the first pitch, field balls during warmup, and tour the clubhouse with Jake Burger.

Additionally, Nelson's family was surprised with a $5,000 check on behalf of the Andrew Weishar Foundation.

We wish him all the best!