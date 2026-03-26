Teen charged after high-speed chase ends in crash, injury, gun charges in DuPage County: officials

The Brief A 17-year-old from Mount Prospect allegedly fled police during a traffic stop, leading officers on a high-speed chase in Elmhurst. He reportedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, breaking the other driver’s leg. Police say he was arrested with an illegal "ghost gun" and an extended magazine; his next court date is April 2.



A 17-year-old Mount Prospect boy has been charged with gun charges after leading police on a chase that left one person injured, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

On Tuesday, Elmhurst police saw a black BMW sedan weaving through traffic at high speeds on Route 83 around 7:15 p.m. According to police, when the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop at Route 83 and St. Charles Road, the car, driven by the 17-year-old, fled. Then, police say, the driver ignored a red light at Route 83 and Riverside Drive and crashed into a white Toyota RAV4, injuring the driver by breaking their leg.

The juvenile was arrested, and officials say they found a backpack inside the car with a handgun with no serial number as well as an extended magazine with 24 9mm rounds.

What they're saying:

"The allegations that this juvenile led officers on a high-speed chase and then crashed into another vehicle, injuring one of that vehicle’s occupants, are outrageous," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "To further aggravate the situation, it is alleged that the juvenile also was illegally in possession of a ghost gun with an extended magazine and twenty-four rounds of ammunition. This type of blatant disregard for the law and public safety will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

"This juvenile offender showed complete disregard for the safety of the community by allegedly driving recklessly on IL Route 83, swerving around, and cutting off other motorists, even before the officer attempted a traffic stop," Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said. "This dangerous individual then allegedly put innocent lives further at risk when he chose to flee while armed with an illegal, unserialized extended magazine ‘ghost gun’ causing an injury crash."

What's next:

The juvenile's next court appearance is scheduled for April 2.