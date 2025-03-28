Teen charged in armed CTA robberies, carjacking

The Brief A 17-year-old was arrested for a series of violent crimes in Chicago. He's accused of multiple armed robberies on CTA trains and a carjacking. The charges include armed robbery, vehicular hijacking, and obstruction.



A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with multiple armed robberies on the CTA and a carjacking, police said.

Chicago armed robberies

The backstory:

The teen was arrested Thursday in the 1100 block of South Central Park Avenue.

Authorities identified him as a suspect in a March 21 armed robbery on a Blue Line train near the Racine station, where a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were held at gunpoint and robbed.

Less than an hour later, he allegedly participated in the armed robbery and carjacking of a 57-year-old man in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street.

Police also linked the teen to a March 13 robbery in which two men, ages 25 and 38, were robbed on a Blue Line train near the Western stop on the Forest Park branch.

The teen was charged with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of robbery, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing identification.

No further details were immediately available.