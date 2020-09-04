Teen charged in downtown looting

A 17-year-old boy is charged in connection with looting last month in downtown Chicago.

He was arrested and charged with felony looting after being identified as a suspect in an incident from Aug. 10 in the downtown area, Chicago police said in a statement Friday.

The looting that took place in the city the night of Aug. 9 and into the next morning stemmed from rumors after police officers shot and wounded 20-year-old Latrell Allen in Englewood, authorities said.

The teen is expected to appear in Cook County juvenile court Saturday.