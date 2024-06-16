Chicago Park District to open Humboldt Park Beach, pools and water playgrounds early

Humboldt Park Beach, water playgrounds and outdoor and indoor pools in the City of Chicago will open Monday, June 17 – one week earlier than last year.

The Chicago Park District announced Sunday that the earlier openings are due to more lifeguards being hired, thanks to its "Your Perfect Summer Job" hiring campaign.

The indoor and outdoor pools will be operating on a six-day schedule, starting June 17 through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Pool hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the majority will be open on weekends.

"We worked hard to strengthen our lifeguard pipeline and to yield sufficient candidates to open all beaches and pools, and it has paid off. Due to our extensive hiring efforts, Chicago residents and families will enjoy their summer and cool-off in our beaches and pools," said Chicago Park District Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escareño. "For hundreds of young lifeguards this is an important job in public service that equips them with strong work experience and essential lifesaving skills that they can use throughout their lifetime."

The park district said it received over 2,100 lifeguard applications this year after launching several initiatives to help bring in more lifeguards and "pave the way for a safe and enjoyable summer in Chicago's parks."

Also this year, the lifeguards will be earning a higher wage, increasing from $16.19 per hour to $19 per hour.

Humboldt Park Beach will also open Monday, June 17, following a four-year hiatus, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.

RELATED: Humboldt Park Beach will soon reopen after four-year hiatus

If you're looking to cool down at one of the city's water playgrounds, follow this link. To learn more about the pool schedules and locations, click here.