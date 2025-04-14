Cook County Circuit Clerk waives late fees for some traffic tickets this week only

The Brief The Cook County Circuit Clerk's Office is waiving late fees on certain traffic tickets for this week only. "Amnesty Week" is aimed at encouraging those with overdue tickets to pay those tickets while saving money. Those with eligible tickets can make full or partial payments by cash, check, money order or credit cards.



For this week only, the Cook County Circuit Clerk is waiving collection fees for some overdue traffic tickets.

"Amnesty Week," as Circuit Clerk Mariyana Spyropoulos’ office called it, is aimed at encouraging those with overdue tickets to pay those tickets while saving money.

What we know:

The waiver is only available this week, April 14 through April 18.

The waiver applies to those with moving violations, but does not apply to those with speeding and red light tickets.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Syropoulos said the program was meant to reduce financial barriers for residents and restore trust in the legal system.

"As Clerk of the Circuit Court, I see our role not only as administrators of justice but as advocates for fairness and accessibility within the court system," she said. "This amnesty initiative is part of a broader effort to remove financial barriers that disproportionately impact working families. By waiving collection fees, we’re helping residents take meaningful steps toward resolving their cases and restoring trust in a system that should work for everyone."

What you can do:

Those with eligible tickets can make full or partial payments by cash, check, money order or credit cards.

They can pay at the Daley Center at 50 West Washington Street in Chicago and all five suburban districts during regular business hours.

The suburban district locations include:

Skokie courthouse at 5600 Old Orchard Road

Rolling Meadows courthouse at 2121 Euclid Avenue

Maywood courthouse at 1500 Maybrook Drive

Bridgeview courthouse at 10220 S. 76th Avenue

Markham courthouse at 16501 South Kedzie

Anyone with questions can call the circuit clerk’s customer service center at 312-603-5030 or go to cookcountyclerkofcourt.org.