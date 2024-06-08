Humboldt Park Beach will soon reopen after four-year hiatus

article

After a four-year hiatus, Humboldt Park Beach will soon reopen to the public, according to the Chicago Park District.

Located at 1400 N. Sacramento Avenue, the beach is set to open at 11 a.m., Monday, June 17. This is the same day that all outdoor pools will reopen in the city.

"We are very excited to welcome back the Humboldt Park and neighboring communities to Chicago’s only inland beach," said Rosa Escareño, Chicago Park District superintendent & CEO. "Due in large part to the success of our seven-month long ‘Your Perfect Summer Job’ recruitment campaign, which yielded a great response from lifeguards that make staffing Humboldt Park Beach possible, we can finally confidently say that the lifeguard shortage is behind us, and our beaches and pools will be fully staffed and open for swimming all summer long."

More than 2,000 people applied to be lifeguards this summer, thanks to the park district's recruitment campaign, district officials said.

Lifeguards will be on duty at the beach daily, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to the park district. Admission to the beach is free for all.

Visitors can check the swim status of the beach by viewing the flag color online here, or at the beach.

Anyone who visits the beach is urged to follow these guidelines, shared below:

Disposing of trash in the receptacles provided,

Refraining from feeding the birds,

Using waterproof swim pants on small children, and

Keeping dogs out of the water and away from the beach

For more information on the beach, follow this link here.