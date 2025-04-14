Massive fire breaks out at Joliet facility
JOLIET, Ill. - A large fire broke out at a manufacturing facility Monday morning in Joliet.
Massive Joliet fire
What we know:
The fire started around 5 a.m. at Rovanco Piping Systems located at 20534 SE Frontage Road.
Rovanco manufactures pre-insulated piping systems. The company's website said they have three manufacturing facilities totaling nearly 150,000 square feet across 20 acres.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. There have been no reported injuries.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.