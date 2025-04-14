Fatal crash reported on Mannheim Road near O'Hare Airport

The Brief A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car occurred early Monday morning on Mannheim Road near Belmont Avenue in Franklin Park. Both vehicles were traveling northbound when they collided around 2 a.m., prompting a lengthy road closure in both directions. The cause of the crash and the identity of the deceased have not yet been released.



A fatal crash was reported on Mannheim Road Monday morning in Franklin Park.

Mannheim Road crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 2 a.m. when a motorcyle and a car that were both traveling northbound collided near the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Mannheim Road, prompting a major road closure in both directions, authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Mannheim Road was closed for hours in both directions between Waveland Avenue and Grand Avenue. Motorists were asked to use York Road or 25th Avenue as alternate routes.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said who died or what injuries were suffered in the crash.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.