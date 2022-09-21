Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old, armed robbery of two others

A 16-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in connection to incidents that happened in late July and early August.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue by Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Police say the suspect was identified as the second offender in a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old on Aug. 1 in Galewood.

The teen also faces charges connected to an armed robbery of two men, ages 48 and 53, on July 28 in the 6900 block of West Shakespeare, also in Galewood.

No further information is available at this time.