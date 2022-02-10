Teen charged in Lincoln Park High School shooting threat: 'I'll be bringing a highpoint to school'

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with threatening a high school in Lincoln Park on social media.

According to police, the boy created a violent online threat against Lincoln Park High School, located in the 2000 block of North Orchard.

"I'll be bringing a highpoint to school to shoot the kids that annoy me, and I'm explaining how I'm going to do it," the deleted post reads. The post continued to illustrate the intended attack, warning students.

The boy was taken into custody and charged with threatening a building. He is expected in juvenile court Thursday.

In a letter to families regarding the threat, school principal Eric Steinmiller asks that anyone who is made aware of threats to the school contact them immediately, rather than spreading rumors online.

"We have been made aware of a social media threat against LPHS. We take all threats extremely seriously and have followed CPS protocol by immediately contacting the district's Office of Safety and Security," Steinmiller said. "While the threat is investigated, we are taking extra safety precautions at arrival, during classroom transitions, and at dismissal tomorrow out of an abundance of caution. Doors not used for entry or transition will have their alarms active."