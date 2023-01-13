Teen charged with carjacking, robbing 13 people in hours-long crime spree on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy is facing a slew of charges after allegedly carjacking and robbing over a dozen people at gunpoint during a period of seven hours across Chicago's South Side.
The teen was identified as one of the suspects who robbed multiple people and stole their vehicles at gunpoint during the morning of Aug. 20, police said.
He was arrested by members of CPD's Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Thursday in the 200 block of 69th Place, police said.
The boy was charged with 11 counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.
The crimes took place against the following victims at these locations:
- A 33-year-old woman at 12:07 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Campbell Avenue
- A 58-year-old man at 1:50 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 72nd Street
- Two women, 21 and 22, at 2:44 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Union Avenue
- A 50-year-old man at 3:25 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue
- A 40-year-old man at 3:40 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 82nd Street
- A 26-year-old man at 4:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Albany Avenue
- A 45-year-old woman at 4:50 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Richmond Street
- A 43-year-old woman at 5:30 a.m. in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street
- A 31-year-old woman at 6:08 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Peoria Street
- A 40-year-old woman at 6:12 a.m. in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street
- A 66-year-old woman at 6:20 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Artesian Avenue
- A 33-year-old woman at 6:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue