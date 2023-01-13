Teen charged with carjacking, robbing 13 people in hours-long crime spree on Chicago's South Side

A 16-year-old boy is facing a slew of charges after allegedly carjacking and robbing over a dozen people at gunpoint during a period of seven hours across Chicago's South Side.

The teen was identified as one of the suspects who robbed multiple people and stole their vehicles at gunpoint during the morning of Aug. 20, police said.

He was arrested by members of CPD's Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Thursday in the 200 block of 69th Place, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The boy was charged with 11 counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

The crimes took place against the following victims at these locations: