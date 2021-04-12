Teen fatally shot in Bronzeville: police

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot Monday evening in Bronzeville on the South Side, police say.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 6:45 p.m. in the 200 block of East 51st Street and found the man unresponsive in a courtyard behind an apartment building with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.