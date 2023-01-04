Teen found with multiple gunshot wounds in Rogers Park

A 17-year-old boy was found wounded by gunfire in Rogers Park Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim was found around 9:32 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Juneway Terrance on the Far North Side.

He was shot in the upper left leg twice and lower right leg two times as well.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in stable condition.

No offenders are in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.