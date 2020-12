A 17-year-old girl was shot Wednesday in Englewood on the South Side.

She was in her parked car about 1:50 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Racine Avenue, when someone approached her and opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the leg but drove to the 1000 block of West 70th Street, where fire officials took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.