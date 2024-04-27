3 children injured after van crashes into baseball dugout during game in Woodstock

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Car crashes into dugout in Woodstock (Photo courtesy of Woodstock Fire/Rescue District) (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Three children were injured after a car crashed into a baseball dugout mid-game in Woodstock Saturday morning.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to Emricson Park, located at 900 W. South St., at 9:43 a.m. after a van crashed into a baseball dugout.

When firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after the call, they found four children inside the crashed vehicle. Three of the kids were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to moderate. One of the children was evaluated on scene and declined medical care.

There was a game in progress at the "Dream Field" at the time of the crash and nearly a dozen teenage baseball players were inside the dugout.

The concrete structure protected the players and no one else was hurt. Several bystanders were able to get out of the path of the car as it headed toward the dugout.

The crash remains under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department.