Teen killed in Jeffery Manor shooting: police

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday in Jeffery Manor on the South Side, police said.

He was in the street about 4:48 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Hoxie Avenue when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Area two detectives are investigating.