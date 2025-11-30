Teen killed, two others injured in Bronzeville shooting: police

The Brief An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the scene after three offenders approached a parked car and opened fire in Bronzeville. A 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were each shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made, and area detectives are investigating.



A teen is dead after a shooting in Bronzeville, while two others were injured on Sunday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 5:05 p.m., three victims were inside a car when three unknown offenders approached. One of the offenders pulled out a handgun and fired shots at the victims.

An 18-year-old male teen was hit multiple times in the body and pronounced dead ath the scene.

A 20-year-old male victim was stuck in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was initially reported in good condition.

A 20year-old female victim was also struck in the leg by gunfire and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody, and area detectives are investigating the incident.