Teen takeover reported in Chicago's Loop prompts curfew enforcement, alderman says

The Brief A large teen gathering was reported Wednesday night in the Loop. Ald. Brian Hopkins said a 10 p.m. curfew order helped bring the situation under control. Chicago police have not confirmed reports of injuries, arrests or damage.



A reported teen takeover in Chicago’s Loop Wednesday night led to a curfew enforcement order, according to an alderman, though police have not confirmed the details.

What we know:

Reports describe a large group of teens gathering in the Loop near State and Lake streets.

Ald. Brian Hopkins said the situation was "out of control" before a curfew enforcement order was issued at 10 p.m. He said the crowd was partially dispersed by 10:40 p.m. and that the order had an "immediate impact."

A private security group, the Community Intelligence Unit, reported multiple fights broke out and that one teen was beaten unconscious.

The group also reported that teens climbed on vehicles, bear mace was used at some point, and that several minors were detained.

What we don't know:

Chicago police have not confirmed any details about the gathering, including whether there were injuries, arrests or property damage.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.