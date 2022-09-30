Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side

Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods.

In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said.

The suspects then either run away on foot or flee the scene in silver and black vehicles.

The robberies took place at the following days and locations:

Sept. 28 in the 8700 block of South Buffalo Avenue

Sept. 28 in the 8700 block of South Stoney Island Avenue

Sept. 28 in the 8700 block of South Bennett Avenue

Sept. 29 in the 8500 block of South Stoney Island Avenue

Sept. 29 in the 8600 block of South Commercial Avenue

Anyone with information about these robberies, is asked to contact police at (312) 747-8273.