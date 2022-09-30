Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods.
In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said.
The suspects then either run away on foot or flee the scene in silver and black vehicles.
The robberies took place at the following days and locations:
- Sept. 28 in the 8700 block of South Buffalo Avenue
- Sept. 28 in the 8700 block of South Stoney Island Avenue
- Sept. 28 in the 8700 block of South Bennett Avenue
- Sept. 29 in the 8500 block of South Stoney Island Avenue
- Sept. 29 in the 8600 block of South Commercial Avenue
Anyone with information about these robberies, is asked to contact police at (312) 747-8273.