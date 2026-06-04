Teens charged after $5K Ulta theft in Norridge, police chase on I-55

The Brief Two teens were charged after allegedly stealing more than $5,200 in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Norridge. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says the suspects fled in a stolen vehicle after the May 23 theft. Both juveniles face charges of retail theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.



Two teens have been charged after authorities say they stole more than $5,200 worth of beauty products from a Norridge Ulta Beauty store last month.

The backstory:

Employees of the Ulta contacted Cook County Sheriff's police at about 8:30 p.m. on May 23 to report a theft and provide descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle.

Deputies learned the suspects were traveling south on Interstate 55 in a 2021 Acura and tried to stop the vehicle, which sped off.

The sheriff's helicopter tracked the vehicle to the 4500 block of South Wood Street in Chicago, where it eventually came to a stop and everyone inside ran from the scene.

With help from the helicopter crew, deputies located and arrested two of the people who had been inside the vehicle.

Beauty products stolen from Ulta Beauty on May 23 in suburban Norridge. (CCSO)

Deputies recovered more than $5,200 worth of Ulta merchandise from the Acura and also determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

What's next:

Both teens have been charged as juveniles with retail theft and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.