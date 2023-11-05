Tempers rise over concerns of migrant housing in South Shore: 'they shouldn’t be allowed in our neighborhood'

Illinois District 1 members agree more help is needed on the federal level to address the ongoing migrant crisis.

South Shore’s Paul Robeson theater was packed with residents attending Sunday’s town hall. Topics included housing, health and governmental funding, as well as migrants.

"The immigrants can come to this country, get a stipend, link card, free room and board and some are getting free social security", one resident said.

"We should be marching in Washington. They shouldn’t be allowed in our neighborhood" said one community activist.

The town hall comes as Chicago has now taken in 20,000 migrants since last year.

"Venezuelans aren’t the only ones seeking asylum here. The French, Caribbeans, French Africans, they’re just ignoring the Black immigrants and I think that matters," said Attorney Anastasie Senat.

"The frustration is great. People deserve transparency," Congressman Jackson said.

Last week, Mayor Brandon Johnson traveled to Washington DC, lobbying for $5 billion to support migrants in the Windy City.

Congressman Jackson says the president has eased some sanctions allowing Venezuela’s economy to slowly pick up.

However, as frigid temps are near with 3,000 migrants still living at police stations, Jackson said other cities in Illinois must share the load.