Police seek driver of car involved in Teutopolis crash, resulting in deadly chemical spill

Illinois State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a car that was potentially involved in a crash last week that resulted in five deaths and several injuries in Teutopolis.

The dark-colored vehicle was caught on video around 8:35 p.m. Friday traveling westbound through the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Spring Creek Road in Montrose, Illinois, according to state police

A semitruck carrying caustic anhydrous ammonia toppled about 9:25 p.m. Friday night in Teutopolis, spilling more than half of its 7,500-gallon (28,390- liter) load, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes said the five dead included three from the same family — one adult and two children under 12. The other two were adult motorists from out of state, Rhodes said. Additionally, five people were airlifted to area hospitals, their conditions unknown.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact ISP at (217) 342-7881.