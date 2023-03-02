Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:24 PM CST, Newton County
8
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 AM CST, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM CST, Lake County, Lake County, Kenosha County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CST until FRI 8:00 PM CST, Kane County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CST until FRI 10:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until WED 10:30 AM CST, Newton County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Grundy County, Kane County, La Salle County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Lake County, Newton County

Texas man eats Chick-fil-A for 1,000 consecutive days, not including Sundays

By Austin Williams
Published 
Food and Drink
Fox TV Stations

The history of Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A, one of the largest family-owned restaurant chains in the U.S., rose from humble beginnings as a small diner in a suburb of Atlanta.

When James Stinson of Nederland,Texas, found out that a man in New Jersey ate Chick-fil-A for 100 consecutive days. He did the only reasonable thing a Texan would do: Eat Chick-fil-A for 1,000 days. 

Why? ‘Cause you don’t mess with Texas. 

According to local reports, Stinson said he ate at his local fast-food restaurant every day for 1,000 days excluding Sundays since the chain is closed that day. 

"I said, ‘This is Texas. One hundred straight days would be nothing.’ So I started it then," Stinson, told the The Port Arthur News.

"If they’re open, I’m here," Stinson added. 

Workers at the Chick-fil-A in Port Arthur, which is roughly 90 miles east of Houston, took notice of Stinson’s accomplishments and decided to reward him and his wife for their dedication.

In a video posted by the Port Arthur Chick-fil-A location to YouTube, Stinson and his wife could be seen being celebrated by the staff as they entered on their 1,000th visit. 

"We got a chance to surprise our wonderful Mr. James Stinson. He is as devoted to us as we are to him! Happy 1,000 consecutive visits!" the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. 


 