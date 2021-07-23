'The Art of Banksy' exhibit finds new space on North State Street

The exhibit highlighting the works of the elusive street artist Banksy finally has a space in Chicago.

More than 80 original works by Banksy will be showcased on North State Street right near the Marina Towers.

The exhibit will open to the public next month with tickets costing $40 a piece.

It was originally supposed to be held in the West Loop, but last week it was called off after the venue accused the exhibit of missing payments and not fulfilling contract terms.