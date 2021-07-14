West Loop venue cancels Art of Banksy show

Chicago was just three weeks away from debuting the largest collection of artwork by Banksy ever on display.

But now, the show has evaporated into thin air, leaving ticket holders in the lurch.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A disagreement between the show’s producers and its West Loop venue has caused a lot of confusion.

Online it says the Art of Banksy show, featuring 80 pieces of the elusive artist’s original works, is opening August 7th. Tickets were set at $40 apiece and at last check were still available.

Yet, on the ticketing website, it says irreconcilable differences between the organization and the venue, the Epiphany Center for the Arts, have forced an alternative location for the exhibit. Where? We do not know.

The venue released their own lengthy statement siting missed payments, unfulfilled contract terms and even being ghosted by the show’s organizers, forcing them to cancel the show.

The venue also detailed the lengths it went to accommodate the show, including canceling a 300-person wedding.

Advertisement

The Art of Banksy says they will announce a new venue soon with instructions for ticket holders.