'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' cast previews latest installment

The third installment of the popular "Conjuring" series returns to theaters this weekend, this one based on the infamous "Devil made me do it" Arne Johnson trial from 1981.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with the stars of the "Conjuring" series, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, about how fans have started approaching them differently since the franchise has risen in popularity.

And despite a worldwide box office gross of $1.6 billion, Vera Farmiga says no one even knows who she is.

"Nobody recognizes me on the street without that updo," Farmiga said, referencing her era-appropriate hair from the film. "I could be standing next to Patrick Wilson and – I’d put 50 bucks on this right now – people would not know that I’m Lorraine."

"I’ve told people I’m in that ‘Conjuring’ film. ‘Who do you play in ‘Conjuring’?’"

"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" hits theaters and HBO Max on Friday.

