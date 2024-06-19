Thieves targeting Northbrook businesses: police

The Northbrook Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries that occurred at local businesses Tuesday night.

Between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., police said a series of burglaries occurred at businesses in the 800 block of Waukegan Road.

Additionally, police said there has been a recent trend of commercial burglaries throughout the North Shore.

"We want to remind businesses to remove and/or secure all valuables that are visible and ensure that cash registers are cleared and left open," said Police Chief Christopher Kennedy. "The Northbrook Police Department also provides security assessments to local businesses aimed at improving overall safety. These small steps can help prevent businesses from being targeted."

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact the Northbrook Police Department at (847) 564-2060.