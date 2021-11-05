Thieves using Facebook Marketplace to rob residents at gunpoint on the South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning South Side residents about a recent string of armed robberies that happen after a seller is contacted on Facebook Marketplace.
At least 15 thefts and armed robberies have been reported in the South Chicago neighborhood since September, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
In multiple incidents, thieves have contacted people selling items on Facebook Marketplace and instructed them to bring items to a location where they are robbed at gunpoint, police said.
Thefts and/or armed robberies have been reported at the following locations.
- Sept. 6 at 8050 S. Chappel Ave.
- Sept. 11 at 8050 S. Chappel Ave.
- Sept. 16 at 80001 S. Chappel Ave.
- Sept. 17 at 7900 S. Jeffery Blvd.
- Sept. 19 at 7940 S. Chappel Ave.
- Oct. 6 at 8050 S. Chappel Ave.
- Oct. 9 at 2031 E. 80th St.
- Oct. 9 at 8050 S. Chappel Ave.
- Oct. 19 at 2035 E. 80th St.
- Oct. 28 at 2040 E. 80th St.
- Oct. 31 on 2346 E. 79th St.
- Nov. 1 at 2015 E. 79th St.
- Nov. 2 at 8050 S. Chappel Ave.
- Nov. 3 at 2015 E. 79th St.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call Area 2 detectives (312) 747-8273.