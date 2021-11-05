Thieves using Facebook Marketplace to rob residents at gunpoint on the South Side

Chicago police are warning South Side residents about a recent string of armed robberies that happen after a seller is contacted on Facebook Marketplace.

At least 15 thefts and armed robberies have been reported in the South Chicago neighborhood since September, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

In multiple incidents, thieves have contacted people selling items on Facebook Marketplace and instructed them to bring items to a location where they are robbed at gunpoint, police said.

Thefts and/or armed robberies have been reported at the following locations.

Sept. 6 at 8050 S. Chappel Ave.

Sept. 11 at 8050 S. Chappel Ave.

Sept. 16 at 80001 S. Chappel Ave.

Sept. 17 at 7900 S. Jeffery Blvd.

Sept. 19 at 7940 S. Chappel Ave.

Oct. 6 at 8050 S. Chappel Ave.

Oct. 9 at 2031 E. 80th St.

Oct. 9 at 8050 S. Chappel Ave.

Oct. 19 at 2035 E. 80th St.

Oct. 28 at 2040 E. 80th St.

Oct. 31 on 2346 E. 79th St.

Nov. 1 at 2015 E. 79th St.

Nov. 2 at 8050 S. Chappel Ave.

Nov. 3 at 2015 E. 79th St.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call Area 2 detectives (312) 747-8273.