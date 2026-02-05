Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Black Makers Market, Chicago Auto Show, Fika Fest
CHICAGO - Whether you're chasing live music, a good laugh or just an excuse to get out of the house, Chicago's weekend lineup is stacked.
Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago Feb. 6-8.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Feb. 6: Rascal Flatts at United Center
Feb. 6: The Elovaters at Vic Theater
Feb. 6: BERTHA at Thalia Hall
Feb. 6: Jose James and Lizz Wright at Orchestra Hall
Feb. 7: Levity at Wintrust Arena
Feb. 7: Trippin Billies at House of Blues Chicago
Feb. 7: Keith Sweat at Horseshoe Casino
Feb. 8: Enjambre at House of Blues Chicago
Multiple dates: SunSquabi at Garcia’s Chicago
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Feb. 6: UIC Men’s Basketball vs. Belmont
Feb. 7: UIC Women’s Basketball vs. Evansville
Feb. 7: Loyola Women’s Basketball vs. Virgina Commonwealth
Feb. 7: Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets
What theater and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Taste of Ravenswood
Feb. 6
The annual Taste of Ravenswood returns with food and drink samples from neighborhood restaurants, breweries and distilleries, plus live music, art and interactive experiences.
Chicago Auto Show
Feb. 7- 16
The Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place for its 118th year, showcasing hundreds of vehicles from more than two dozen manufacturers.
Fika Fest
Feb. 7-8
Fika Fest brings Swedish-inspired coffee culture to Andersonville with a Coffee and Cocoa Crawl on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a community puzzle exchange and competition Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cupid’s Vintage and Artisan Fest
Feb. 7-8
Cupid’s Vintage and Artisan Fest takes over Artifact Events with two floors of curated vintage finds, handmade goods and food vendors. The all-ages, pet-friendly market also features a full bar and lounge space.
The Orchid Show at Chicago Botanic Garden
Feb. 7- March 22
The Chicago Botanic Garden’s annual Orchid Show fills its greenhouses with more than 10,000 colorful blooms inspired by the style of the 1960s and ‘70s. Guests can explore immersive displays, shop for orchids on weekends and attend select after-hour events.
Black Makers Market at Navy Pier
Feb. 7
The Black Makers Market highlights rotating Black-owned businesses each Saturday, featuring handcrafted fashion, jewelry, beauty products and art from creators across Chicago neighborhoods.
International Carnivale at Navy Pier
Feb. 7
International Carnivale transforms Navy Pier into a lively celebration of global culture, featuring music, dance, art and an indoor parade inspired by traditions from Brazil, Jamaica, New Orleans and beyond.
Love You Lab Wellness Expo
The Love You Lab wellness expo features more than 20 health-focused vendors, free mini treatments, fitness classes and self-care experiences, along with expert talks and hands-on activities promoting holistic well-being.
The Source: The information in this article was gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.