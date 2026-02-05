Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Black Makers Market, Chicago Auto Show, Fika Fest

Whether you're chasing live music, a good laugh or just an excuse to get out of the house, Chicago's weekend lineup is stacked.

Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago Feb. 6-8.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Feb. 6: Rascal Flatts at United Center

Feb. 6: The Elovaters at Vic Theater

Feb. 6: BERTHA at Thalia Hall

Feb. 6: Jose James and Lizz Wright at Orchestra Hall

Feb. 7: Levity at Wintrust Arena

Feb. 7: Trippin Billies at House of Blues Chicago

Feb. 7: Keith Sweat at Horseshoe Casino

Feb. 8: Enjambre at House of Blues Chicago

Multiple dates: SunSquabi at Garcia’s Chicago

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Feb. 6: UIC Men’s Basketball vs. Belmont

Feb. 7: UIC Women’s Basketball vs. Evansville

Feb. 7: Loyola Women’s Basketball vs. Virgina Commonwealth

Feb. 7: Chicago Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets

What theater and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Stereophonic

Eureka Day

T.J. Miller

James Acaster

Hannah Berner

Things to do in Chicago Feb. 6-8

Feb. 6

The annual Taste of Ravenswood returns with food and drink samples from neighborhood restaurants, breweries and distilleries, plus live music, art and interactive experiences.

Feb. 7- 16

The Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place for its 118th year, showcasing hundreds of vehicles from more than two dozen manufacturers.

Feb. 7-8

Fika Fest brings Swedish-inspired coffee culture to Andersonville with a Coffee and Cocoa Crawl on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a community puzzle exchange and competition Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 7-8

Cupid’s Vintage and Artisan Fest takes over Artifact Events with two floors of curated vintage finds, handmade goods and food vendors. The all-ages, pet-friendly market also features a full bar and lounge space.

Feb. 7- March 22

The Chicago Botanic Garden’s annual Orchid Show fills its greenhouses with more than 10,000 colorful blooms inspired by the style of the 1960s and ‘70s. Guests can explore immersive displays, shop for orchids on weekends and attend select after-hour events.

Feb. 7

The Black Makers Market highlights rotating Black-owned businesses each Saturday, featuring handcrafted fashion, jewelry, beauty products and art from creators across Chicago neighborhoods.

Feb. 7

International Carnivale transforms Navy Pier into a lively celebration of global culture, featuring music, dance, art and an indoor parade inspired by traditions from Brazil, Jamaica, New Orleans and beyond.

The Love You Lab wellness expo features more than 20 health-focused vendors, free mini treatments, fitness classes and self-care experiences, along with expert talks and hands-on activities promoting holistic well-being.