Things to do in Chicago this weekend — SoxFest Live, Chicago Boat Show and more
CHICAGO - The first month of 2026 is officially in the books, and if you're ready to celebrate, Chicago has you covered. This weekend's lineup includes chocolate, cultural celebrations and indoor expos.
Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago Jan. 30- Feb. 1.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jan. 30: The Infamous Stringdusters at Thalia Hall
Jan. 30: Jessie J at House of Blues Chicago
Jan. 30: Rave Jesus at Outset
Jan. 30: Dean Lewis at Riviera Theatre
Jan. 30: Ricardo Arjona at Allstate Arena
Jan. 30: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony at Joe’s Live Rosemont
Jan. 31: Atmosphere at The Salt Shed Indoors
Jan. 31: Big Richard at Garcia’s Chicago
Jan. 31: Hybrid Minds at Outset
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Jan. 30: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Jan. 31: UIC Women’s Basketball vs. Valparaiso
Jan. 31: Loyola Women’s Basketball vs. St. Bonaventure
Jan. 31: Northwestern Men’s Basketball vs. Washington
Jan. 31: Chicago Wolves vs. Grand Rapids Griffins
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
Chicago Boat Show
Jan. 28- Feb. 1
Chicagoland’s largest annual boating event returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The 94th annual show includes hands-on activities, daily seminars and a football-themed activation with appearances by former Bears players.
Chocolate Weekend
Jan. 30- Feb. 1
Chocolate lovers can sample sweet treats from local artisans during this annual expo celebrating all things cocoa at The Morton Arboretum.
SoxFest Live 2026
Jan. 30-31
The Chicago White Sox bring SoxFest back to the Ramova Theatre with player appearances, live programming and fan experiences.
Iftar Bazaar: Immersive Ramadan Experience
Jan. 31
The second annual Iftar Bazaar takes place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, offering cultural performances, workshops and global cuisine.
Wicker Park Farmers Market: Family Sunday
Feb. 1
The Wicker Park Farmers Market hosts a kids-focused indoor market at Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club, featuring story time with local authors, hands-on pizza dough demos and family shuffleboard. The market runs alongside its regular vendor lineup of food, drinks and handmade goods.
West Loop Wedding Walk
Feb. 1
Engaged couples can explore more than a dozen West Loop venues during the seventh annual Wedding Walk, featuring tastings, décor inspiration and vendor showcases.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX 32 Chicago's Justine Baker. To suggest an event, email justine.baker@fox.com.