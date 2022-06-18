Third suspect charged in connection to Near North Side mass shooting that killed 2, injured 7

A third suspect has been charged in connection to a deadly mass shooting that occurred last month on Chicago's Near North Side.

A 17-year-old has been charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Two others, Jaylun Sanders, 21, and Kameron Abram, 20, were previously charged in the shooting.

The incident started with a fight between two groups outside a McDonald's restaurant at State and Chicago at about 10:40 p.m. on May 19.

Shots were fired into a crowd, people ran, including the alleged gunman, who fled down to the CTA's Red Line platform.

Five people were taken to local hospitals from the scene, including a male with a gunshot wound to his chest who was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A man, 31, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he also died, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was also taken to Stroger with multiple gunshot wounds, while another man, 19, was taken to Northwestern in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. A 46-year-old woman was shot in her leg and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was stabilized.

Later, four men who were hurt in the shooting showed up at Northwestern Memorial Hospital: a 31-year-old who was shot in the hand, a 21-year-old shot in the arm, a 30-year-old with two graze wounds and a 29-year-old with one graze wound, police said. They were all in good condition.

Prosecutors said that about a half hour before the shooting, a fight occurred between a group of people including Sanders and another group. This fight was caught on surveillance video and witnessed by a Chicago police sergeant who arrived on scene and heard a gunshot.

The police sergeant said the groups took off, though a witness told the officer that someone had hidden a gun under a mailbox on Peterson Avenue, about a block away. That gun was recovered.

Prosecutors said that surveillance video from about 10:17 p.m. shows someone in a pink hat giving a gun to Sanders, who allegedly puts it in his waistband.

Later surveillance video allegedly shows Sanders and his group walking towards the CTA Red Line, while the group of victims are walking behind. When Sanders got to the CTA stairs, he allegedly turned around and fired 21 shots.

Prosecutors said that Sanders and his friends took off down the escalator into the Red Line station, where Sanders allegedly handed the gun to codefendant Kameron Abram. Abram also gave Sanders his sweatshirt, prosecutors said.

They jumped onto the train tracks to get to the other side, and that's when Sanders girlfriend was injured as she fell on to the electrified third rail.

Police chased them and captured Sanders and Abram. The gun was found in the CTA tunnel.

Prosecutors said that Sanders gave a statement (recorded on video) in which he first denied being the shooter, but later admitted that he got the Glock from a cousin via Indiana, and that the auto switch can be bought for about $20 on the street.

Sanders allegedly told police that the other group shot first, but then said that he thought they were going to shoot and that he "had to do it."

The juvenile suspect turned himself into police on Thursday in connection to this crime.

He was charged accordingly.