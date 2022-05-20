Chicago mass shooting: 1 killed, 4 wounded in Near North Side shooting

A person was killed and four others were wounded in a mass shooting Thursday on the Near North Side.

The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. near Chicago Avenue and State Street, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE!

One person died of their injuries, Ahern said. Fire officials said the other wounded were taken to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition. Their ages were not immediately known.

Advertisement

Police didn’t release additional details.