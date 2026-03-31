Three charged in 2022 killing of Indiana teen after cold case breakthrough

The Brief Cold case breakthrough leads to charges against three suspects in 2022 killing of 17-year-old Demetrius Harbour Victim was found shot in a Lake Station alley; case revived after formation of cold case unit in 2025 Suspects face charges ranging from murder and robbery to assisting a criminal; few details released



A breakthrough in a long-unsolved northwest Indiana homicide has led to three suspects being charged in the 2022 killing of a 17-year-old, including one who was already in custody.

What we know:

Demetrius Harbour, 17, was killed Aug. 20, 2022, in an alley in the 2700 block of Gibson Street in Lake Station, authorities said.

Despite a lengthy investigation, the case remained unsolved. In 2025, detectives formed a cold case unit, and Harbour’s case became a priority, according to the Lake Station Police Department.

After another year of investigation, three people were charged Tuesday in connection with the killing.

Charges filed:

Keshaun Rey Perkins, who is already in custody on unrelated charges, faces two counts of murder and one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury. Each count includes a firearm enhancement.

Keontay Maurice Perkins was taken into custody Tuesday and is charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury.

A third suspect, Mariana Jeanette Puentez, was arrested Tuesday in Gary, police said.

She is charged with two counts of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice and false informing.

What's next:

Authorities have not released additional details about the case.