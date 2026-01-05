Three suspects rob Chicago business, strike victim with gun

The Brief A 54-year-old man was injured during an armed robbery at a Northwest Side business early Monday. Police said three suspects took cash and property and struck the victim with a gun before fleeing. The man was hospitalized in good condition, and no arrests have been made.



A 54-year-old man was injured during an armed robbery early Monday at a business on Chicago's Northwest Side.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:48 a.m. to a business in the 2900 block of West Monroe Avenue after a report of a robbery.

Police said three unknown suspects entered the business while the victim was inside and stole property and cash.

During the robbery, one of the offenders hit the man in the face with a gun, according to police. The suspects then fled the scene in a newer model sedan.

The victim was taken to Swedish Memorial Hospital and listed in good condition. Police said no arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.