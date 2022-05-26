Three teens charged in carjacking of Chicago delivery driver

Three juveniles were charged in the carjacking of a delivery driver Wednesday in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old boy were accused of taking the vehicle of a 57-year-old delivery driver around 1:10 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, police said.

The trio drove off in the stolen vehicle before crashing roughly 20 minutes later in the 3700 block of North Sawyer Avenue, police said.

The suspects tried to run away but were taken into custody by responding officers.

All three were charged with one count of vehicular hijacking. A 17-year-old boy was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.