Thursday is deadline for Illinois residents to renew expired driver's licenses, ID cards

If you have been putting off renewing your expired Illinois driver’s license, the time is up.

Thursday is the deadline for driver's licenses and ID cards to be renewed.

The Secretary of State issued an extended grace period in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing Illinois residents to use their expired cards legally.

However, starting Thursday, those expired cards could land you with a hefty fine, or even a misdemeanor depending on the length of time that has gone by.

Eligible drivers can renew online at ilsos.gov.

You can also book an appointment for renewal on the same site.