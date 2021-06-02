Tinley Park police identify 2 men spotted driving around in vehicles covered in racial slurs

Two men have been identified as the individuals who were spotted driving around Tinley Park with racial slurs written on their vehicles with duct tape over Memorial Day Weekend.

Both the Tinley Park Police Department and surrounding municipalities received complaints of the two vehicles this past weekend, police said.

"The statements written on these cars were incredibly offensive," Tinley Park Police Chief Matthew Walsh said. "We don’t tolerate hate of any kind here in Tinley Park, regardless of where it comes from or who it’s directed at."

Tinley Park police say they have identified the drivers as two Black men who have used racist language and imagery in the past during demonstrations across town.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office says police are unable to file charges against the drivers due to First Amendment rights.

However, the Attorney's Office says residents can file a complaint by contacting Tinley Park police at (708) 532-9111.

Police say the complainant would have to be able to positively identify the drivers and be willing to attend court.

TInley Park police did not release specifics of what was written on the vehicles.