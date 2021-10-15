Tinley Park police searching for suspects connected to Posen shooting, Indiana murders

Police in Tinley Park are searching for suspects involved in a shooting in Posen and a double-homicide in Hammond, Indiana, after the vehicle they were in crashed Thursday night in the suburbs.

Around 10 p.m., Tinley Park police say officers were pursuing a vehicle when the car crashed near railroad tracks at Ridgeland and Oak Forest avenues.

The suspects in the vehicle immediately fled the scene in different directions, according to police.

One suspect was caught by a Tinley Park officer, police said. The other suspects were still on the run as of Friday morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Residents in the area were alerted to the situation and warned of "possible danger" regarding the incident. Resident were asked to report any suspicious people, behavior or activity as police continue their manhunt.

Police said they were also using bloodhounds to track the suspects.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Tinley Park police at 708-532-9111. Police also urged residents to review any activity on their home surveillance cameras.